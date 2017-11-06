TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — The utility company that services Trenton is asking customers to use less water due to operational issues.

The Trentonian reports the state Department of Environment Protection issued a release on Saturday requesting Trenton Water Works customers cut back on water use. According to the department, the problem stems from low water flow at a plant.

Trenton Water Works services customers in Trenton along with parts of Ewing, Hamilton, Hopewell and Lawrence. Customers have been asked to forego nonessential water uses.

City officials say the problem could take several days to fix.

The utility company has faced criticism over water quality issues this year. Unsafe drinking water violations were found at the company’s plant in June.

