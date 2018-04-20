ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — The growing use of a new vaping device has prompted a high school in Maryland to remove doors from half of its bathrooms.

The Capital Gazette reported Friday that Broadneck High in Annapolis is trying to discourage an uptick in smoking, vaping and what’s being called “juuling” in school bathrooms.

“Juuling” is named after a brand of palm-sized vaporizers that look like USB drives. They’re easy to hide and popular among teens across the country, including middle schoolers. Some kids are even “juuling” in class.

Bob Mosier, a spokesman for Anne Arundel County public schools, said Broadneck chose to only remove the doors of bathrooms where the stalls could not be seen from the hallway.

Broadneck tried to hold bathroom doors open with door stops. But they were kicked off.

___

Information from: The Capital, http://www.capitalgazette.com/