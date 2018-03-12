NORTH FRANKLIN, Pa. (AP) — Authorities have rescued a man who was trapped in chest-high mud for several hours after a trench he was digging at a Pennsylvania home collapsed.

The man was digging a French drain at a North Franklin home on Sunday and was facing an exterior wall of the home when the trench collapsed.

Emergency crews soon responded and eventually were able to free the man, who was conscious and could talk.

The man was flown to a hospital, but further details on his injuries have not been disclosed. His name has not been released.

The cause of the collapse remains under investigation.