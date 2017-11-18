NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Heavy storms have passed through the Nashville area, knocking out power for thousands, and weather forecasters issued a tornado warning.

Local news media reported a line of thunderstorms moving across the Nashville area and communities to the north and south Saturday afternoon.

The National Weather Service issued a tornado warning for east central Rutherford County until 6 p.m. The warning included Cannon County as well. Tornado sirens sounded in the downtown Nashville area.

Nashville Electric said in a tweet that 6,000 customers were without power Saturday evening in Middle Tennessee. The company said crews would be working overnight to make repairs.

Trees were reported down in multiple locations.