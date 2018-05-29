PLANTATION, Fla. (AP) — Authorities say a tree trimmer was killed when a limb fell on him in Florida.
The Sun Sentinel reports that Plantation police and firefighters responded to the scene Tuesday afternoon.
Officials say a crew had been cutting down trees in a vacant lot when one of the workers was hit and died at the scene.
The death remains under investigation. The victim wasn’t immediately named.
___
Information from: Sun Sentinel , http://www.sun-sentinel.com/