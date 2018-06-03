NORTH SPRINGFIELD, Vt. (AP) — Police in Vermont say they’ve rescued a man who crashed his ultralight aircraft into a tree and got stuck 40 feet in the air.
The open cockpit plane went down around 10:30 a.m. Sunday in North Springfield. WCAX-TV reports multiple agencies responded to the scene after the crash was reported.
Officials used a Green Mountain Power utility truck with a bucket to get the man safely out of the tree. The pilot was later identified as Rutland resident Mark Jacob, who was rescued around 5:30 p.m. Sunday and was uninjured.
Jacob says he is a pilot and took off at a nearby airport before crashing into the tree.

Information from: WCAX-TV, http://www.wcax.com