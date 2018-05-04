ROANOKE, Va. (AP) — A federal judge has given a mother and daughter until midnight Saturday to come down from trees and comply with a court order granting a natural gas pipeline rights to their property.

Judge Elizabeth Dillon found Theresa “Red” Terry and Theresa Minor Terry in contempt of her order granting Mountain Valley Pipeline an easement through their land on Virginia’s Bent Mountain.

The Roanoke Times reported Friday that if the women don’t climb down voluntarily, U.S. Marshals will be authorized to arrest them five days later.

The judge says she understands their frustrations, but people who express opposition through civil disobedience should be prepared to face the consequences.

