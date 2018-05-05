ROANOKE, Va. (AP) — Two women have come down from the tree-top perches where they have been protesting a natural gas pipeline project that will run through their family’s land in southwestern Virginia.

Sixty-one-year-old Theresa Ellen Terry and her adult daughter, Theresa Minor Terry, descended Saturday afternoon. A federal judge had given them until midnight Saturday to comply with a court order allowing Mountain Valley Pipeline developers access to a court-ordered easement on their property.

Had the women not complied, they faced arrest by U.S. Marshals.

The Roanoke Times reports that Theresa Minor Terry rappelled down from her perch about 3:45 p.m. Saturday. Her mother climbed down a ladder about an hour later.

Roanoke County authorities issued arrest warrants for the women last month but had not tried to remove them by force.

