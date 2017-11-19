ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — Workers are cutting down the second of two trees that will be on display outside the New York state Capitol for the holidays.

The 40-foot-tall blue spruce being cut down in Rome on Monday will be displayed at the park on the east side of the Capitol.

A 50-foot-tall blue spruce was cut down Thursday in an Albany suburb and transported to the Empire State Plaza.

Lights on both donated trees will be turned on during a celebration on Dec. 3.