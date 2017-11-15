ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — Workers are cutting down one of trees that will be on display outside the New York state Capitol this holiday season.
A 50-foot-tall blue spruce will be cut down Thursday morning in suburban Latham and transported to the Empire State Plaza in nearby Albany.
A 40-foot-tall blue spruce will be cut down in Rome on Monday for display in nearby East Capitol Park.
Lights on both donated trees will be turned on during a celebration on Dec. 3.
Most Read Stories
- Anthony Bourdain brought 'Parts Unknown' to Seattle — here's where he ate
- UW's Azeem Victor suspended indefinitely after arrest
- Double-whammy of storms shatters family, topples trees and power lines in Western Washington
- A Washington county that went for Trump is shaken as immigrant neighbors start disappearing VIEW
- ‘When do churches stop caring about people more than SUVs?’ Seattle church to replace homeless housing with parking spots