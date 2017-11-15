ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — Workers are cutting down one of trees that will be on display outside the New York state Capitol this holiday season.

A 50-foot-tall blue spruce will be cut down Thursday morning in suburban Latham and transported to the Empire State Plaza in nearby Albany.

A 40-foot-tall blue spruce will be cut down in Rome on Monday for display in nearby East Capitol Park.

Lights on both donated trees will be turned on during a celebration on Dec. 3.