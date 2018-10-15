JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin was briefed on a proposed Alaska liquefied natural gas project during a weekend stopover in the state.
Austin Baird, a spokesman for Gov. Bill Walker, says the main purpose of the stop was a briefing on the gas project.
The state-sponsored Alaska Gasline Development Corp. has been courting Chinese partners in efforts to advance the project.
During the visit, Walker’s office says Mnuchin also heard about major projects being led by Alaska Native corporations.
U.S. Sen. Lisa Murkowski also attended the meetings.
Mnuchin stopped in Alaska on his way back to Washington, D.C., from Indonesia.
The trip was not announced in advance.