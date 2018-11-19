COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — A treasure hunter has taken back a pledge to turn over 500 missing coins minted from gold found in a shipwreck off the South Carolina coast.
The Columbus Dispatch reports Tommy Thompson agreed last week to deliver the coins to a court-appointed receiver by Sunday to settle a lawsuit brought by an investor.
The paper says the deal fell apart Friday when Thompson said he has no idea how to obtain the coins.
Thompson found the S.S. Central America in 1988 after convincing more than 100 investors to fund the voyage for nearly $13 million.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Homeless Samaritan tale raised $400K. Police say it's a lie
- Inmate's last words: 'Is it supposed to feel like that?'
- In Mississippi, GOP concern rises over U.S. Senate runoff
- Teacher on a plane talked about her low-income students. Passengers overheard and gave her more than $500 in cash.
- Sheriff: California wildfire's death toll rises to 48 WATCH
Thompson never repaid the investors. He became a fugitive and fled to Florida.
___
Information from: The Columbus Dispatch, http://www.dispatch.com