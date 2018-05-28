TRAVERSE CITY, Mich. (AP) — Traverse City leaders have unanimously approved needle exchanges for intravenous drug users.

The Traverse City Record Eagle reports that Commissioner Michele Howard suggested the needle exchange to reduce the effects of an opioid crisis affecting the Grand Traverse County area.

Pam Lynch, co-director of Harm Reduction Michigan, says the opioid epidemic has led to more use of injected drugs — and higher rates of hepatitis C infection.

She says the needle exchange program aims to educate drug users about treatment options. Lynch says the program can also reduce crime, health care costs and dirty needles tossed along sidewalks.

