MOSS POINT, Miss. (AP) — A Smithsonian Institution exhibit called Water/Ways will be on display for nine months in Mississippi.

It opens June 2 at the Pascagoula River Audubon Center in Moss Point.

The Mississippi Humanities Council says the exhibit examines how water shapes people’s everyday lives. It uses photos, text and interactive displays to look at places such as lakes, coastal waterways and swimming holes, and social events such as canoe trips, baptisms and duck hunts.

Water/Ways is part of the Smithsonian’s Museum on Main Street division of traveling exhibits, which designs displays for small or rural communities.

The humanities council says the exhibit will also be shown in Meridian, Clarksdale, Ocean Springs, Jackson, and Columbus.