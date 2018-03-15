LOS ANGELES (AP) — Professional trappers will try to catch a coyote that bit a 5-year-old boy on the campus of Cal State LA.

Lt. J.C. Healy with the California Department of Fish and Wildlife says the child was walking with his father Wednesday evening when the boy cried out, “He bit me!”

Healy says the father chased the coyote away. The boy suffered a single puncture wound to his leg.

The Los Angeles Times reports Thursday that shortly after the biting, a coyote aggressively approached a student on campus. A school police officer fired his gun at the animal. Police believe it was struck but escaped into surrounding hills.

Officials will try and get the coyote’s DNA from the boy’s pants. Healy says if trappers manage to catch the animal, it will be euthanized.