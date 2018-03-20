ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Trappers have interrupted one alligator’s dip in a central Florida swimming pool.

The Orange County Fire Rescue posted a tweet shortly after noon on Tuesday, announcing the reptile’s choice of leisure activity and its subsequent interruption. News outlets report the alligator chose an outdoor pool at a home in southeast Orlando.

Photos accompanying the tweet show the 6-foot (1.8-meter) gator fully submerged in the pool, before trappers safely removed it. The photos show the trappers dragging the animal out a gate, and leaving it in a field.