PHOENIX (AP) — Crews used machinery to free a horse that had become trapped in an abandoned trailer in Phoenix, but the animal was later euthanized due to his injuries.

Authorities say the vehicle pulling the horse trailer was involved in a crash or stopped abruptly on Saturday.

The force from the crash or stopping caused the horse to break through the trailer’s rusted metal enclosure.

The animal was trapped upside down.

The horse was sedated so fire crews could use “Jaws of Life” machinery to cut metal on the trailer in order to free the animal.

Phoenix Fire Captain Jake Van Hook says the animal wasn’t able to recover and was euthanized at the scene.

The vehicle towing the trailer wasn’t at the scene, and the trailer didn’t have a license plate.