BOULDER, Colo. (AP) — Colorado authorities say they were forced to put down an injured horse that became trapped in rocks after it threw its rider and bolted.
The Boulder County Sheriff’s Office says the incident occurred about 5:25 p.m. Saturday just off a trail when the horse was spooked for an unknown reason and ran up a steep, rocky hillside where it fell about 6 to 8 feet (1.8 to 2.4 meters) into a hole. The rider thrown from the horse was not hurt.
Emergency personnel worked for over five hours to try and rescue the 13-year-old horse.
But when it became clear they couldn’t free it, the decision was made about 11 p.m. to euthanize it.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Self-taught rocket scientist blasts off into California sky
- Donald Trump Jr.’s wife reportedly found ‘sexy texts’ from Aubrey O’Day while he was in the shower
- American family of four were killed by gas inhalation, Mexican officials say
- Bones discovered on Pacific island belong to Amelia Earhart, new forensic analysis shows VIEW
- NRA host taunts Parkland teens: 'No one would know your names' if classmates were still alive
The horse was removed Sunday.
The incident has been ruled an accident.