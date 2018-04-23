FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — State transportation officials are looking for ways to ease traffic congestion on Flagstaff’s busiest roads.
Two public meetings are scheduled in May to gather comment.
The Arizona Department of Transportation says it will lay out long-term plans to improve traffic flow and safety on Milton Road and on U.S. 180.
Milton Road routinely is backed up during workday rush hours with heavier traffic on the weekend. U.S. 180 is the primary route to the Arizona Snowbowl.
The meeting for U.S. 180 is scheduled May 3 in Flagstaff. The one for Milton Road is May 10.