ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — A company that handles crude oil shipped by tanker trains and Hudson River barges says it’s scaling back crude operations at the Port of Albany.
Global Partners says it’s also withdrawing its application to build a heating facility at the port that could have handled thick Canadian crude oil. Global sued the Department of Environmental Conservation in 2013 for not issuing the permit, which was opposed by environmental groups.
The announcement by Waltham, Massachusetts-based Global Partners on Tuesday was welcomed by environmental groups and Albany city officials. Opponents of the oil terminal have criticized the state’s approval in 2012 of a permit that allowed Global to quadruple petroleum shipments through the port.
Global didn’t indicate how much oil its permit renewal application will call for.
