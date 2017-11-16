SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — New federal rules requiring states to publish vetted complaints against day care providers will leave many South Dakota parents in the dark.

That’s because the federal rules only apply to day care facilities registered with the state. The Argus Leader reports that registration is voluntary in South Dakota for in-home day cares with 12 or fewer children.

In fact, South Dakota permits more children to be under the care of unregistered and unlicensed in-home facilities than any other state in the U.S. In Sioux Falls alone, only half of the nearly 300 day cares are registered.

Sioux Falls officials have withheld records on child care provider quality and kept information about revoking licenses secret. Many previously available records were pulled after the state passed Marsy’s Law to provide new protections for crime victims.

