NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Open records advocates are pushing for Tennessee agencies to allow citizens to take cellphone photographs of public records.

In January, The Tennessee Office of Open Records Counsel issued a model policy that forbade requestors from making copies of records with personal equipment, following the adoption of a state law requiring government offices to establish written public records policies.

State Sen. Mike Bell, R-Riceville, told The Tennessean the restrictions, adopted by the Wildlife Resource Agency and Department of Transportation, put an undue burden on requestors.

Bell asked the two departments to review their policies Sept. 20 and petitioned the Office of Open Records Counsel to draft new language. State Comptroller Justin Wilson said the counsel believes the language is appropriate.

Bell said he might sponsor a bill addressing the issue.

