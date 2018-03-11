SPRINGFIELD, Va. (AP) — Commuters who work in D.C. and use northern Virginia’s oldest slug line, a spot for organized hitchhiking, worry it is being imperiled by plans to build a transit center at the site.

The Washington Post reports Fairfax County is planning to build a $63.8-million transit center at the site of Bob’s Slug Line. That could temporarily displace the hundreds of commuters who take part in the nontraditional carpooling from the park-and-ride lot.

“Slugging” involves drivers picking up commuters who wait for a ride, allowing the motorist to use high-occupancy vehicle lanes.

Kalai Kandasamy, a slug line organizer, says two years of construction “will hurt.”

But county officials say they’re in conversations with property owners nearby to find a spot to relocate Bob’s, which was created in 1974.

