CINCINNATI (AP) — The board of the Cincinnati-area transit agency has voted to continue overseeing the city’s streetcar system.
The Southwest Ohio Regional Transit Authority board voted 8-3 Tuesday to continue the agency’s contract to oversee the Cincinnati Bell Connector, which opened in September 2016.
The Cincinnati Enquirer reports that some members had proposed ending the contract. Critics say streetcar operation is a costly distraction and diversion from the operation of Cincinnati Metro bus services.
The streetcar has struggled with lower-than-projected ridership during the week, had slower service than expected early in the process and experienced some problems with ticket machines.
The city built the streetcar for $148 million and contracts with SORTA to oversee it.
The streetcar runs on a 3.6-mile loop between downtown and the Over-the-Rhine neighborhood.
