KALISPELL, Mont. (AP) — A jury has convicted a man of pushing another man to his death from a bridge in northwestern Montana.

Jurors deliberated for about an hour and a half before finding 27-year-old Cecil Rice guilty Tuesday of deliberate homicide in the April 26 death of 34-year-old Anthony Walthers.

According to court documents, one witness said he followed Walthers as he was swept down the Flathead River in “obvious distress” before his head slipped beneath the surface. Investigators say Rice was angry because he believed Walthers had made an inappropriate remark about Rice’s girlfriend.

Walthers’ body was recovered more than a month after he was pushed into the river.

Authorities have described all of those involved as transients who were living in the Kalispell area.