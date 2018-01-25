KALISPELL, Mont. (AP) — A Montana man who pushed another man to his death from a bridge over northwestern Montana’s Flathead River has been sentenced to 70 years in prison.
Cecil Rice was sentenced Thursday for the April 26 death of 34-year-old Anthony Walthers, whose body was recovered from Flathead Lake about a mile from the river’s mouth. Rice was convicted of murder.
Investigators say Rice was angry because he believed Walthers had made an inappropriate remark about Rice’s partner.
District Judge Dan Wilson said Walthers suffered a “particularly horrific death,” considering the extreme temperatures of the Flathead River that time of year.
Most Read Stories
- Pioneering, inspiring snow-sports filmmaker Warren Miller, 93, dies at Orcas Island home WATCH
- Killings in Kentucky latest in string of school shootings — 11 so far this year
- Southwest will join airlines flying from Everett’s Paine Field
- More details emerge about events leading up to WSU QB Tyler Hilinski's death
- Study: Half-empty ferries leave Fauntleroy as cars wait in line
Authorities have described all of those involved as transients who were living in the Kalispell area.