FOREST GROVE, Ore. (AP) — Forest Grove police have made an arrest in the death of a 54-year-old woman.

The agency said Thursday night that 38-year-old Kamen Baer was booked into the Washington County Jail on a murder charge.

Officers found the body of Cynthia Lou Belton in her apartment March 19. The officers had been called to conduct a welfare check. Neighbors said last month that Belton was generous, had a dog named Scooter and volunteered to help the homeless.

Forest Grove police haven’t said if she knew Baer — described by police as a transient. Court records show he was sentenced to in 18 months in prison after pleading guilty to sex abuse charges in 2014.

It’s unknown if Baer has a lawyer to speak on his behalf.