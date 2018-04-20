FOREST GROVE, Ore. (AP) — Forest Grove police have made an arrest in the death of a 54-year-old woman.
The agency said Thursday night that 38-year-old Kamen Baer was booked into the Washington County Jail on a murder charge.
Officers found the body of Cynthia Lou Belton in her apartment March 19. The officers had been called to conduct a welfare check. Neighbors said last month that Belton was generous, had a dog named Scooter and volunteered to help the homeless.
Forest Grove police haven’t said if she knew Baer — described by police as a transient. Court records show he was sentenced to in 18 months in prison after pleading guilty to sex abuse charges in 2014.
It’s unknown if Baer has a lawyer to speak on his behalf.