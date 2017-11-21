OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — A federal jury has awarded a transgender woman more than $1 million after finding Southeastern Oklahoma State University discriminated against her and wrongfully denied her tenure.
The Oklahoman newspaper reports jurors sided with former English professor Rachel Tudor on Monday.
Tudor’s lawsuit alleged the university treated her differently than non-transgender professors, including subjecting her to unfair rules about bathroom use and what she could wear on campus. Her attorney says the 54-year-old professor was “punished because she was different.”
Tudor also alleged the school’s tenure committee voted in favor of granting her tenure when she applied during the 2009-2010 cycle, but administrators didn’t follow the recommendation.
The university denied allegations of gender discrimination and argued Tudor “simply did not want to earn tenure.”
A judge will determine whether Tudor will be reinstated at the school.
