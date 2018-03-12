BOONTON, N.J. (AP) — A northern New Jersey high school will be closed for several weeks to repair damage caused by a transformer fire that occurred during last week’s nor’easter.

Boonton school district officials say Wednesday’s fire caused extensive smoke damage to the school, much more than initially believed. They say most of the building must be cleaned with specialized equipment, and some areas will take far longer to repair than other spots.

After considering various alternatives for housing all students, the district has decided to use a split-session schedule at its elementary school.

Boonton High School students will attend classes in the morning, while elementary school students will have their classes in the afternoon.