CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — A witness in the trial of West Virginia Supreme Court Justice Allen Loughry has outlined dozens of transactions associated with state vehicles that were in use by the suspended judge.
But the director of finance for the state’s high court testified Thursday that the transactions alone wouldn’t account for who was using the vehicles at the time.
Susan Racer-Troy’s testimony came as Loughry’s trial continued in federal court.
The Charleston Gazette-Mail reports that Racer-Troy spent more than an hour and a half reviewing statements for state-issued credit cards with Assistant U.S. Attorney Greg McVey. Racer-Troy said the credit cards in question were assigned to specific vehicles, instead of specific employees.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- What was that ‘presidential alert’ test that appeared on your cell phone today?
- GOP looking more confident on Kavanaugh after FBI report WATCH
- Trump engaged in suspect tax schemes as he reaped riches from father
- Kavanaugh allegations raise new question: Have you ever been in a bar fight?
- Kavanaugh learns the Cruz rule: Tread lightly with college roommates
Most charges against Loughry involved wire fraud allegations that he used state vehicles and gas cards for personal use.