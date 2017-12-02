SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (AP) — A new casino training school is launching in Springfield as the western Massachusetts city prepares for the opening of the state’s first Las Vegas-style resort.
The Massachusetts Casino Career Training Institute’s Gaming School is a joint effort by Holyoke Community College and Springfield Technical Community College.
Officials from the two colleges and casino giant MGM will speak at a Dec. 6 launch event at the MassMutual Center.
Prospective students will also be able to register for classes, which start Feb. 26 at the casino’s downtown administrative office.
The $960 million MGM Springfield resort is slated to open September 2018. It’s one of three major resort casinos planned in Massachusetts.
Casino school students would be able to train for six different casino games: blackjack, poker, craps, roulette, carnival games and mini-baccarat.