RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Current and former law enforcement leaders say having more highly-qualified armed officers working in North Carolina schools requires more job training and prestige, not just money to hire them.

Chip Hughes is the recent chairman of the Governor’s Task Force on Safe Schools. Hughes spoke Thursday to a House subcommittee looking at ways to improve school safety after the February shooting that left 17 dead at a Florida high school.

Hughes says sometimes working in a school isn’t a sought-after position or is given to an officer ready to retire soon. He says additional training, rank or pay could make the position more appealing. Specific school resource officer training is currently recommended but not required by state law.

Two subcommittees are working to make safety recommendations for next month’s legislative session.