WHEELING, W.Va. (AP) — A training session on West Virginia’s Historic Rehabilitation Tax Credit program is being presented next month.

The Wheeling Historic Landmark Commission is hosting the event at Wheeling City Council Chambers on Jan. 4 at 5:30 p.m., and the session is free and open to the public.

The West Virginia State Historic Preservation Office will give a presentation on changes to the tax credit program passed by the state Legislature in October, including an increase in the Commercial Historic Rehabilitation Tax Credit. The changes become effective in January.

The State Historic Preservation Office tax credit coordinator, Jennifer Brennan, says the changes will be important for people considering using it in historic rehabilitation, especially for commercial applications.