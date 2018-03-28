BURTON, S.C. (AP) — It appears someone stole training equipment from a fire station in South Carolina while two firefighters were asleep.

The Island Packet of Hilton Head reported that Beaufort County sheriff’s deputies are investigating the disappearance of equipment from the station sometime between 12:30 a.m. and 8:15 a.m. Monday at a Burton fire station.

A sheriff’s report shows a MacBook Pro, an iPad Air, a Samsung laptop and a thermal imaging camera were stolen from a second-floor office desk in the training room.

There was no sign of a break-in. But fire officials are not certain that one of the outside doors was properly closed.

The electronics were valued at more than $4,000.

