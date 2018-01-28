KITTERY, Maine (AP) — Portsmouth Naval Shipyard said training exercises are about to commence to test the readiness of security forces.

The anti-terrorism training event called Operation Solid Curtain-Citadel Shield 2017 kicks off Monday and will continue through Feb. 9.

The annual exercise is designed to test the readiness of Navy security forces and ensure seamless operations with other partner agencies.

Officials say measures have been taken to minimize disruptions but that residents may see or hear security activities associated with the exercise.