PHILADELPHIA (AP) — A commuter train has crashed into a pole in Pennsylvania, causing several hours of delays.

WPVI-TV reports one of the cars on a northbound Norristown High Speed Line train hit the pole near the County Line Station in Villanova Thursday around 5:30 p.m.

The Southeastern Pennsylvania Transportation Authority says service was suspended for about three hours afterward.

No injuries have been reported.

