PHILADELPHIA (AP) — A commuter train has crashed into a pole in Pennsylvania, causing several hours of delays.
WPVI-TV reports one of the cars on a northbound Norristown High Speed Line train hit the pole near the County Line Station in Villanova Thursday around 5:30 p.m.
The Southeastern Pennsylvania Transportation Authority says service was suspended for about three hours afterward.
No injuries have been reported.
Information from: WPVI-TV, http://www.6abc.com