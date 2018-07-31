COLLEGE PARK, Ga. (AP) — Three women in a car struck by a train outside Atlanta have died, and a fourth remains hospitalized.
South Fulton police Lt. Derrick Rogers tells news outlets that the Monday afternoon crash involved a CSX train on Buffington road at the intersection with Roosevelt Highway.
Two women were pronounced dead at the scene, while the third died at a hospital. The condition of the fourth women has not been released.
CSX issued a statement thanking local emergency personnel for a swift response. The company didn’t indicate there were injuries to anyone on board the train.
The cause of the collision remains under investigation.
The women’s identities have not been released.