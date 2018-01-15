ST. JOHNSBURY, Vt. (AP) — Officials say a plow truck driver paid dearly for parking too close to train tracks in St. Johnsbury, Vermont.

The Caledonian-Record reports that Gregg Williams, of Lunenberg, was out of his truck, cleaning snow off a wooden stairway, when he heard the train horn on Saturday. He jumped into the truck and tried unsuccessfully to move it before the train clipped the plow wing.

The newspaper reports that the impact shoved the truck into the stairway, tearing it from the building and smashing it into pieces.

Williams, who was unhurt, was involved in removing the truck from the scene. Police say an investigation is continuing.

