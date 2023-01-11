Dale Kalkofen, a retired school administrator, boarded an Amtrak train in northern Virginia around 5 p.m. Monday, prepared for a 17-hour trip to Florida with “a little snack bag” of hard-boiled eggs, apples and bananas.

But what was supposed to be an overnight journey on the auto train, which was carrying 563 passengers and 350 vehicles, became another pressure-cooker test of traveler endurance in a season of extreme delays and disruptions.

Amtrak said that a CSX freight derailment in South Carolina on Monday night forced the auto train to take a detour from its normal route, adding 20 hours to the trip.

When the train finally pulled into Sanford, Florida, at 6 a.m. Wednesday, passengers had been cooped up in their seats or compartments for 37 hours, complaining of stale air, dwindling food supplies, trash piling up in the aisles and a lack of timely information from the crew.

“It does feel like a train wreck,” Kalkofen, 76, said in an interview Wednesday morning after she arrived in Sanford, exhausted but still in time to visit friends and board a Caribbean cruise Saturday. “I feel like a train wreck.”

The delays became so unbearable that some passengers called the police, according to a crew member’s announcement that was captured on video.

Advertising

“Once again, for those of you that are calling the police, we are not holding you hostage,” the crew member said on the train’s public address system, according to the video, which was shared by ABC News. “We are giving you all the information which we have. We are sorry about the inconvenience.”

Hannah Dore, 21, a University of Maryland student who was traveling with her mother, Linda, said that when she took a walk to the cafe car to stretch her legs around 7 p.m. Tuesday, she found tempers flaring. At that point, the train had not moved for about four hours, she said.

The cafe car was sold out of veggie plates and was down to its last cup of ramen, which some passengers were arguing over in a dispute that Dore said was “almost barbaric.” She ordered mac and cheese, a Yuengling and a chardonnay.

“Everyone, you can imagine, was super moody and frustrated, and everyone was testy,” Dore said. “There were passengers arguing with crew members. It was definitely very tense there.”

In an email, an Amtrak spokesperson said that passengers were given “regular updates, along with meals, snack packs and beverages” throughout the stop-and-start trip. The train also stopped in Savannah, Georgia, to refill water and in Jacksonville, Florida, for pizza, the spokesperson, Kimberly Woods, said.

“Amtrak apologizes for the delay,” Woods said. “We will be working with each customer on fare refunds.”

Advertising

Mary-Jane Crowley of Glenville, New York, who was traveling with her husband, Mike, to their second home in Naples, Florida, said one passenger was worried about running out of diapers for her child and others were worried about running out of medication.

“It was the train ride from hell,” Crowley said. “What are you going to do? They will not let you out. You just sit there. You just sit and wait and sit and wait.”

Kalkofen said she overheard passengers complaining about the sorry state of rail travel in the United States and griping that the country was sending too much of its money to “other people.”

“A lot of people expressed their frustrations that way, and other people were just nice,” she said. “One lady was carrying a big cardboard box, collecting trash. The place was quite littered at that point.”

Dore said that crew members allowed her and her mother’s service dog, P.J., to step off the train several times so the dog could relieve herself.

“I felt awful for the people that had to stay on the train,” Dore said. “The five minutes we got off the train every time helped me so much through this.”

Advertising

Amtrak blamed the delay on a CSX freight train that hit an unoccupied vehicle in Lake City, South Carolina, just before 11 p.m. Monday, about six hours after the auto train left Lorton, Virginia.

CSX said that 25 rail cars and two locomotives derailed in the crash. There were no injuries, the company said, and train operations resumed at “reduced speeds” around 5 p.m. Tuesday.

Amtrak said the auto train stopped Tuesday in Denmark, South Carolina, about 100 miles southwest of Lake City, and waited for a new crew to arrive after the work hours for the previous crew had expired.

Kalkofen said there was “a lot of worry and consternation” among passengers upset about the length of the delays, but most people tried to stay calm by reading or watching movies.

“People were very congenial overall,” she said. “I didn’t see too many outbursts, just an occasional outburst at someone who couldn’t do anything about it.”