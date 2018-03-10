HAMMONTON, N.J. (AP) — Authorities say a train hit a car that was on the Atlantic City Rail Line tracks in New Jersey, killing one person and injuring another.

New Jersey Transit officials said a train heading for Atlantic City struck the vehicle shortly before 4:30 p.m. Friday at the Line Street grade crossing in Hammonton.

One person in the car died and another was airlifted to a hospital. No information was released about the victims.

NJ Transit says none of the 120 train passengers and crew members were injured.