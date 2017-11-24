HOLTSVILLE, N.Y. (AP) — A Long Island Rail Road train has struck a car that was on the tracks.
Newsday reports that the car was hit by a westbound train about 6:15 p.m. Friday near the Medford station.
No injuries have been reported.
The train was delayed while police investigated, and buses were provided in place of the 6:53 p.m. train from Ronkonkoma.
Most Read Stories
- Seattle’s income tax on the wealthy is illegal, judge rules
- Analysis: Five reasons the Seahawks waived Dwight Freeney WATCH
- 2 shot at Capitol Hill nightclub in Seattle
- 'I just can’t take these night games': Husky football fans tired of late games, with little notice
- Before losing cancer battle, Ben Cushing inspired Cougars, Huskies to band together
It wasn’t clear why the car was on the tracks.