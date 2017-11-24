HOLTSVILLE, N.Y. (AP) — A Long Island Rail Road train has struck a car that was on the tracks.

Newsday reports that the car was hit by a westbound train about 6:15 p.m. Friday near the Medford station.

No injuries have been reported.

The train was delayed while police investigated, and buses were provided in place of the 6:53 p.m. train from Ronkonkoma.

It wasn’t clear why the car was on the tracks.