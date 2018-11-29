LAKESIDE, Ore. (AP) — Officials say a train on the Coos Bay Rail Line derailed Tuesday night.
The World reports the train went off the tracks between Reedsport and Lakeside.
The Port of Coos Bay hasn’t released the cause of the derailment, referring to the incident as a service interruption.
Port officials say the interruption did not result in injuries or environmental damages.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Yukon trapper shoots attacking grizzly — then finds his family already mauled to death
- Bruce Springsteen: Trump is 'deeply damaged at his core'
- Michael Cohen, Trump's former lawyer, pleads guilty to lying to Congress about Moscow project
- Ivanka Trump says 'Lock her up!' doesn't apply in her case
- Meet Knickers, the giant cow that is neither a cow nor a giant
Officials say crew members from Coos Bay Rail Line were on site Wednesday assessing the cause of the incident, necessary repairs and an estimated timeline to restore service.
___
Information from: The World, http://www.theworldlink.com