EGGLESTON, Va. (AP) — Officials are looking into what caused a train to jump the tracks in Giles County over the weekend, spilling a small amount of soybean oil.

Susan Terpay, Norfolk Southern’s director of public relations, said in a news release that four cars derailed in Eggleston on Monday.

Terpay says about 10 gallons of soybean oil were released from the mostly empty train. She says the railroad had environmental contractors at the site and all the spilled oil was removed from the soil.

The Roanoke Times reports no one was injured in the derailment, which is being investigated.

___

Information from: The Roanoke Times, http://www.roanoke.com