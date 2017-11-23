LUCKNOW, India (AP) — Eleven coaches of a train derailed early Friday in northern India, killing at least three people and injuring another 13, police said

Police officer Pratap G. Yadav said the derailment of the Vasco Da Gama Express occurred near Manikpura station in Uttar Pradesh state.

Six coaches remained on the track. Officials said the train was just leaving the station and had yet to gather speed.

The area is nearly 200 kilometres (125 miles) southwest of Lucknow, the state capital.

Magistrate Shiva Kumar said the injured have been hospitalized and the rescue operation was complete.

Railroad official Anand Kumar said a broken track appears to have caused the derailment. An investigation has been ordered.

The train was bound for Patna, the capital of neighboring Bihar state.

Accidents occur frequently on the vast rail network in India, mostly due to poor maintenance.