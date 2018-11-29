COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Police in Norway say a train has collided with a truck at a crossing in southern Norway, injuring several people.

Aage-Christoffer Lundeby, a press spokesman for Norwegian Railways who was travelling on the train, told the Norwegian News Agency NTB Thursday that there were about 100 people on board. He said three or four windows broke from the collision.

Lundeby added: “There are injuries and I have seen people with cuts and others who need medical attention.”

He said he had spoken with the train driver and “he is doing well.”

Norwegian media reported that the driver of the truck was killed.

The accident happened near the Norwegian town of Koppang, 205 kilometers (127 miles) north of Oslo.