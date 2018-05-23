WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — Officials in Delaware say firefighters had found two train cars on fire from brush caught underneath the train.
Officials say that there were more than 190 travelers on board, but no one was injured. A spokesman tells The News Journal of Wilmington that the conductor of the train was traveling from New York to Miami, smelled burning leaves and pulled into an Amtrak Station.
Andrew Cavanaugh with the Wilmington Fire Department says firefighters responded to the blaze at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday after the conductor shut the power off and evacuated the cars.
Most of the fire had been out after 20 minutes.
Information from: The News Journal of Wilmington, Del., http://www.delawareonline.com