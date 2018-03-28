OAKES, N.D. (AP) — Crews are working to clean up corn spilled from seven train cars in southeastern North Dakota.

Officials say four cars on the train derailed and the seven cars of corn tipped over Tuesday night in the Dickey County community of Oakes.

KDDR reports Red River Valley & Western Railroad’s Track and Structures Manager Cal Gruebele (GRIB’-lee) says the accident which happened about 7 p.m. may have been caused by the spring thaw. It can create soft parts of the track developing, which may have allowed the wheels to fall in between the rails.

No injuries or additional property damage was reported. Gruebele says the corn would be cleaned up by Wednesday night and the cars up by Thursday, but it might be as late as Monday before full service returns to the site.