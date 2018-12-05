SALEM, Ore. (AP) — A train carrying a load of logs derailed near downtown Salem, Oregon, causing authorities to close several roads.

The derailment occurred Tuesday night in an industrial area a few blocks north of downtown Several railroad cars loaded with dozens of heavy logs remained off the tracks Wednesday, but the logs had not spilled off the railroad cars. By late Tuesday night, two Salem thoroughfares had reopened to traffic. Railroad crews decoupled the derailed cars from the rest of the train, allowing the locomotive and numerous cars to continue on their way.

A crane stood nearby to pluck logs from the railroad cars so they could be moved back onto the tracks.

Trains frequently pass through Oregon’s capital city.

Salem police said no hazardous materials were on board the derailed train.