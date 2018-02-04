CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — The recent tri-state snowmobiling weekend in New Hampshire, Maine, and Vermont faced some tough trail conditions in some areas.

The weekend, held Jan. 26-28, allowed snowmobiles legally registered in the three states to operate on their trails. But recent warm weather made for less-than-ideal conditions in New Hampshire’s Coos County.

Capt. Dave Walsh, who oversees enforcement and safety education for Off-Highway Recreational Vehicle activities in New Hampshire, said the warmup and rain limited riding areas to the northernmost trails. Even in Coos County, trail conditions were variable with ice and rutted, uneven trails reported in several locations.