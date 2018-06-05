BRADFORT, Vt. (AP) — A trail system in Vermont has received national recognition from the U.S. Department of the Interior.
People from all over the country have hiked the Wright’s Mountain Trail in Bradford — part of a trail system encompassing more than 500 acres (202 hectares). WCAX-TV reports it was set aside for public use by the Bradford Conservation Commission and Upper Valley Land Trust.
Commission official Nancy Jones said Tuesday that the trail was recently named a National Recreation Trial for Vermont, as part of a program that highlights publicly assessable trails all over the country.
Wright’s Mountain, which also includes a series of caverns, joins five other trails in Vermont that have the national recognition.
Information from: WCAX-TV, http://www.wcax.com